NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

Freshly crowned IFA Shield winners, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will open their ISL 2026-27 season against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Monday, October 12.

After last season's shortened campaign, the ISL goes back to its regular home-and-away format, and both sides have good reason to chase a win right from the first game.

Mohun Bagan have had a busy and successful run in 2026. They recently lifted the IFA Shield after beating arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 in the final on October 8, a result that boosted their confidence ahead of the new ISL campaign.

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They will now have to carry that form into a longer league season.

The Kolkata side also faced today's competitor NorthEast United in the IFA Shield group stage, a match that ended 1-1. That result showed the Highlanders can trouble the Mariners, even when Mohun Bagan control large parts of the game.

Mohun Bagan have added several players to their squad, including Indian winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, Serbian attacker Dejan Dražić and defender Rahul Bheke. Scottish forward Lee Harry Erwin, who scored in the IFA Shield final, will also look to make an impact.

NorthEast United Seek A Response

On the other hand, NorthEast United will want to put their IFA Shield semi-final defeat behind them, where they lost by 7-2 to East Bengal and will need a much more organised performance against a Mohun Bagan side with attacking options across the pitch.

The return of their striker Alaeddine Ajaraie is a major boost. The 33-year-old won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in the 2024-25 ISL season and will be expected to lead the attack.

The Highlanders will need to stay compact and avoid giving Mohun Bagan too much space in the final third. Home advantage could help, but they must be sharper in defence than they were in the Shield semi-final.

NorthEast United Mohun Bagan SG vs: Kick- Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 12.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played – 16

NorthEast United wins – 3

Mohun Bagan wins – 11

Draws – 2

NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Venue

The match between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will be played at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati.

Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3)

Gurmeet (GK), Dinesh Singh, Pramveer, Eneko Satrustegui, Tondonba Singh, Antonio Moyano, Mayakkannan, Nikola Ninkovic, Jithin MS, Abdul Rabeeh, Alaeddine Ajaraie

Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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