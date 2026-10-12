'Barcelona Is Bigger Than Him': Former FC Barcelona President's Warning To Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has urged Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou for an official farewell, saying the club is bigger than any individual and warning the Argentine against setting conditions for his return.

Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona before leaving in 2021, but he has yet to receive an official farewell at the club's home ground. Gaspart, who signed Messi for Barcelona when the forward was just 13, has now called on the 39-year-old to put the past behind him.

"Leo is an undeniable footballer, the best in the world, and a great player. There is only one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him, and he should be careful, he should be careful," Gaspart said.

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"I say this out of the historical love I have for a player I signed when he was 13 and I was Barca president: he should be careful. Barca is bigger than him as an individual."

"He is a great player, the best in the world, partly - I won't say what percentage - thanks to Barca. Therefore, he cannot forget that. Because of that, I'm still giving him a grace period, but a day will come when it will start to bother me if Mr Messi puts even the slightest obstacle in the way of coming to Barca to say goodbye to the fans."

Messi, who played his final international match for Argentina in Buenos Aires last week, received an emotional farewell from his compatriots and tributes from fans around the world.

However, the 39-year-old has reportedly been at odds with current Barcelona president Joan Laporta since leaving the Catalan club in 2021.

The strained relationship between Messi and Laporta has been widely reported, but Gaspart believes the Argentine should keep politics aside and focus on his long-awaited farewell to Barcelona.

"Whoever the president may be, whoever the president may be, he must come and say goodbye to Barca. If Leo Messi only comes to say goodbye the day Laporta is no longer here, and refuses to come because Laporta is the president, I wouldn't give him a tribute. Who does he think he is? To make coming to Barcelona conditional on whether Laporta is there or not. If Laporta wasn't there [because of that condition], I wouldn't attend that tribute."

Gaspart stressed that Messi should not forget the stature of the club and warned him against making demands over his return to Camp Nou.

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For over two decades, Lionel Messi and Barcelona were synonymous with each other. It remains to be seen whether Messi will return to Camp Nou for an official farewell while Joan Laporta remains the club's president.

Since making his senior debut, Messi has played for just three clubs: Barcelona, where he spent 21 years; Paris Saint-Germain, where he played from 2021 to 2023; and his current club, Inter Miami, which he joined in 2023.

Inter Miami is co-owned by football legend David Beckham.

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