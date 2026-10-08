Messi Farewell Controversy: Benin Furious Over Argentina's 'Mere-Props' Treatment

Benin have reportedly been left furious over their treatment following Lionel Messi's final appearance for Argentina, with journalist Romain Molina claiming that the visiting delegation was denied shirt exchanges, photographs and financial incentives after the high-profile friendly in Buenos Aires.

Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday, October 6, in what marked Messi's final match for the national team in front of the Packed home crowd. The 39-year-old produced a memorable performance, scoring one goal and providing two assists as Argentina signed off his international career with a win.

Messi first set up Nicolas Otamendi to open the scoring in the 48th minute before assisting Nico Paz for Argentina's second goal in the 61st minute. He then converted a penalty in the 71st minute to complete the 3-0 victory. However, the controversy surrounding Benin reportedly began even before the final whistle.

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Benin's Complaints Over Treatment

According to Molina, the Benin delegation was unhappy with the treatment they received from the Argentine side and organisers. Writing on X, Molina claimed that the visitors were denied several opportunities to interact with the Argentine players after the match.

"The respect from the Argentine Federation (and the players) toward Benin: no bonuses, not a single centime returned from the generated revenue, no jerseys exchanged, not one photo, and banned from entering the Argentine corridor! Everything goes to do business on the backs of those treated like mere props, Molina wrote on X.

The claims came after earlier reports of dissatisfaction over Benin's travel and accommodation arrangements in Buenos Aires. Reports said the delegation endured a journey of around 25 hours, while there were also complaints about problems at their hotel, including a lack of hot water on one floor.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr also expressed his frustration after the match, saying his players had tried to exchange shirts and take photographs with Argentina's stars but were prevented from entering the tunnel or dressing room.

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Despite the off-field controversy, Benin did pay tribute to Messi before the match, with their captain presenting him with a statue like trophy and a letter.

The Argentina-Benin friendly ultimately became a historic night for Messi, who brought his 21-year international career to a close with a goal, two assists and an emotional farewell in front of the Buenos Aires crowd.

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