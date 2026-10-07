Pedro Rodriguez Retires: Former Barcelona, Spain Legend Calls Time On Trophy-Laden Career

Former Barcelona and Spain striker Pedro Rodriguez announced his retirement from football on Wednesday, bringing an end to a trophy-filled career that saw him win major honours at both club and international level.

Pedro was a key member of Barcelona's treble-winning side under Pep Guardiola in 2011. "I feel it is time. The time to take a step forward and begin a ​new chapter in my ‌life," Pedro said in a statement on Instagram. "I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all ‌the people who stood by my ​side to make it a reality. Thank you, football, for making ⁠me so happy."

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The Catalan club won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey that season. Four years later, Pedro was again part of a Barcelona team that completed the treble, this time under Luis Enrique.

The forward also enjoyed success on the international stage with Spain. He was part of the team that won Spain's maiden FIFA World Cup title in 2010. Two years later, he added a European Championship title to his collection as Spain lifted the Euro trophy.

Pedro moved to England in 2015 after joining Chelsea. He went on to win the Premier League title with the London club under manager Antonio Conte, adding another major league trophy to his decorated career.

The Spaniard spent the final five seasons of his career at Lazio, leaving the Italian club after the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. The 39-year-old finished his club career with 794 appearances and 197 goals. He also represented Spain 65 times, in which he scored 17 goals.

With major domestic, European and international honours to his name, Pedro bows out as one of the most decorated players of his generation.

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