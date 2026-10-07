Mikel Arteta Signs New Arsenal Deal: Spaniard To Stay At Gunners Until 2030

Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club until June 2030.

The Spaniard's previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season. His new agreement means Arteta's time in charge of the Gunners could stretch to more than a decade following his arrival at the club in December 2019.

The new contract includes an increase from his current salary of £10 million per year, along with an additional £5 million in bonuses, as reported by BBC Sport.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Argentina Journey Ends With Goal And Assists, Fans Get Emotional

Arsenal officially confirmed the new agreement, saying: "We are delighted to announce Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The new agreement reflects our shared belief that the progress we've made and last season's success is the beginning of a special period in our history.

Mikel became our seventh title-winning manager last season as we were crowned champions for the 14th time. It was our fourth Premier League title and our first in 22 years. "Together, we remain focused on building on that success, sustainably competing for and continuing to strengthen the deep bond between the club and our supporters."

News of Arteta's new deal at Arsenal will not come as a shock, with the Spaniard's work at the club having made him a key figure in the Gunners' recent success.

Winning the Premier League title last season, Arsenal's first in 20 years, is viewed as just the beginning of what the club hopes to achieve under Arteta. Arteta was appointed as Arsenal's head coach in December 2019. His latest contract, now as the club's manager, runs until June 2030.

ALSO READ: India vs Uruguay: 90% Ticket Cut, Free Passes But Salt Lake Stadium Still Mostly Empty

Since taking charge, Arteta has overseen 361 matches for Arsenal in all competitions. His win percentage of 62.05% is the best of any full-time manager in the club's history.

The new deal ensures that Arteta will remain at the heart of Arsenal's plans as the club looks to build on its Premier League success and compete for more major trophies in the coming years.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.