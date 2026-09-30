Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot In Thane; Dies During Treatment

Pradeep Purnekar, also known as 'Bala', a local leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray - UBT) in Thane, died in a hospital after unidentified assailants fired two rounds at him besides physically assaulting him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday night, police said.

The attack took place at around 9 pm in the Manpada / Manorama Nagar area, within the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station.

The police stated that the attack took place in front of Purnekar's office. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene and their identities have not been established at the time of reporting.

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Following the attack, Purnekar was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where medical personnel immediately initiated emergency intervention, police said.

He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader identified Purnekar as the party's "vibhag pramukh" or division head in Thane. He was also reportedly closely associated with former Thane MP Rajan Vichare.

Police teams reached the scene after receiving information about the shooting and began collecting evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and the surrounding areas in order to identify the attackers and determine their escape route. 'Nakabandi' or checkpoints have been set up across major exits in Thane to catch the suspects.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown according to the police. Investigators are examining several possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity, but neither has yet been established as the motive behind the crime.

There is a reported background of Purnekar's involvement in civic issues, but a connection between those activities and his killing has not been established by the police as of now.

Local Marathi news outlet Pudhari reported that Purnekar had been raising issues concerning civic problems and alleged unauthorised constructions in the Manpada and Manorama Nagar areas.

The report stated that he was associated with the "Ekta Gaon Bachao Kruti Samiti", through which he had opposed an alleged unauthorised parking tower.

He had also reportedly indicated plans for an indefinite hunger strike over the issue and had received a police notice on Monday, one day before his shooting.

However, the police have not publicly established if the protest or civic dispute was linked to the murder or not. The motive is still under investigation.

The incident has sparked tension in the area and triggered widespread concern among local party workers and supporters, NDTV reported. Senior leaders of the party have demanded immediate arrests of the culprits and a swift probe into the incident.

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