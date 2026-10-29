Milky Mist Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Three-Fold To Rs 78 Crore, Margin Expands

Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. reported a nearly three-fold year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter, supported by strong revenue growth, improved operating margins and continued demand for value-added dairy products.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose 174.5% to Rs 77.94 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 28.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its investor presentation released on October 29.

Revenue from operations increased 41.58% year-on-year to Rs 1,089.4 crore from Rs 769.5 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA, including other income, climbed 53.9% to Rs 165.21 crore, compared with Rs 107.3 crore a year earlier.

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Operating profitability also improved during the quarter. EBITDA margin expanded to 15.17% from 13.7% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting better operational efficiencies, calibrated price increases and a favourable product mix.

The company, however, flagged elevated input costs and cautious consumer demand amid inflationary pressures. Chairman and Managing Director Sathishkumar T and Chief Executive Officer K Rathnam said the company remained focused on cost management and operational efficiency to navigate the challenging environment.

Milky Mist continued to strengthen its value-added dairy portfolio, with yogurt emerging as its fastest-growing category in Q2 FY27. The company also expanded its protein-focused offerings, introducing Skyr and Greek Yogurt in four-pack formats after launching High-Protein Paneer Cubes in the first quarter.

It has since added high-protein lactose-free milk to its portfolio, leveraging its existing manufacturing facilities. The company is focusing on expanding distribution, improving capacity utilisation and scaling its value-added product range to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Technology-led manufacturing remains another priority, with robotic manufacturing and automated processing and packaging systems supporting efficiency, product consistency and quality. The company also said it achieved around 95% energy self-sufficiency through renewable energy during the quarter.

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For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations grew 42.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,062.85 crore. EBITDA increased 62.9% to Rs 310.1 crore, while profit after tax surged 308.44% to Rs 142.62 crore, according to the investor presentation.

The management expects the upcoming festive season to support demand across product categories and said the company is positioned to build on its growth momentum.

Separately, Milky Mist's board approved the appointment of B Chandra & Associates as secretarial auditors for five consecutive financial years, from FY27 to FY31, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

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