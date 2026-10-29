IndiGo Q2 Results: Airline's Net Loss Narrows To Rs 1,879 Crore As Revenue Climbs 26%

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, reported a narrower consolidated net loss for the September quarter of fiscal 2027 as revenue rose 25.9% year-on-year, supported by improved operating performance.

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for second quarter 2027, compared with a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The loss was also lower than the consensus estimate of Rs 2,063 crore. Revenue from operations increased 25.9% year-on-year to Rs 23,364 crore, compared with Rs 18,555 crore in the year-ago quarter. The figure exceeded the market estimate of Rs 22,988 crore.

IndiGo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 229% to Rs 1,908 crore from Rs 579 crore a year earlier. Ebitda margin expanded to 8.2% from 3.1% in the same period last year.

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However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent (Ebitdar) declined 3% year-on-year to Rs 3,667 crore from Rs 3,792 crore. Ebitdar margin contracted to 15.7% from 20.4%.

Willie Walsh, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said the September quarter was seasonally weak and was marked by geopolitical turmoil and exceptionally high fuel costs. “Seasonally soft September quarter saw exceptionally elevated fuel costs and continued geopolitical turmoil,” Walsh said.

The airline's fuel bill rose 67% during the quarter, with fuel expenditure reaching around Rs 100 billion, according to the figures provided. IndiGo responded by reducing capacity prudently and managing yields to support revenue performance, Walsh said. These measures, however, only partially offset the increase in costs.

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The airline's available seat kilometres (ASKs), a measure of passenger-carrying capacity, declined 1% during the quarter, reflecting the capacity adjustments.

“Despite these actions, the quarter resulted in a net loss of around 19 billion rupees,” Walsh said.

He added that IndiGo remains focused on managing near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future. The airline sees India's long-term aviation opportunity as compelling, with priorities centred on safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value.

IndiGo's Fleet Expands To 442 Aircraft

IndiGo's closing fleet stood at 442 aircraft at the end of September 2026, up from 432 in June 2026 and 417 in September 2025. The fleet comprised 41 owned aircraft, 66 under finance leases, 330 under operating leases and five under damp leases.

IndiGo's Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of IntergGlobe Aviation closed as much as 0.32% lower during the day at Rs 4,675 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 1.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 1.63% in one week and fallen 4.04% in one month. The shares are down 8.52% year-to-date and 19.58% in one year.

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