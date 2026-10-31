Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Offline Classes On November 10 As Students End 18-Day Protest

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to reopen for offiline classes on November 10, following the withdrawal of an 18-day student protest over the restoration of the university's students' union. The administration has issued measure steps to revive the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), bringing an extended period of campus unrest to an end.
According to an official directive, the university will conduct its second mid-term examinations in offline mode between November 16 and 21.
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The latest notification, signed by Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, replaces previous administrative instructions issued on October 24, 26 and 28. Faculty deans, department heads and institutional directors have been instructed to oversee the resumption of classroom teaching, facilitate examinations and ensure that attendance and academic records are maintained appropriately.
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In a press release, the university's administration said "the teachers and staff of the university expressed their gratitude to the JMI administration for amicably resolving the issue of students' union elections. They appreciated the administration's utmost forthrightness and sagacity in ensuring that the interests of students are safeguarded and that the teaching and examination processes remain unhindered and protected at all costs."
Press Release JMI Employees Hail Administration for Historic, Amicable Resolution of 20-Year-Long Impasse New Delhi, October 30, 2026 In a thanksgiving program held today at 3:30 pm on the lawns of Ansari Auditorium, attended by more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the teachers and staff of the university expressed their gratitude to the JMI administration for amicably resolving the issue of students' union elections. They appreciated the administration's utmost forthrightness and sagacity in ensuring that the interests of students are safeguarded and that the teaching and examination processes remain unhindered and protected at all costs. They hailed the landmark order issued yesterday, October 29, 2026, describing it as a demonstration of the ‘utmost patience, judiciousness, and prudence of the university administration and its exemplary efforts in upholding the dignity of JMI on its 106th Foundation Day.' JMI employees expressed their sincere gratitude for the unwavering support, advice, and guidance extended to it by the Government of India, especially the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs, over the last two weeks. That this was almost JMI administration's eighth meeting with protesting students to resolve the longstanding issue of union elections through dialogue and deliberation, and that it finally yielded a cordial and democratic solution to the two-decade-old stalemate, demonstrates the administration's sustained efforts to reach out to students, it was observed. Praising the present JMI administration for ending a 20-year-old hiatus, during which successive administrations had either stalled the matter or left it unresolved, the teachers said that the JMI administration had demonstrated an exemplary commitment to democracy, dialogue, and a student-centric approach through its honest willingness and persistent sincerity in resolving the longstanding issue. While the teachers praised the inclusive, consultative, and forward-looking approach of the JMI administration since October 18, they unanimously demanded that strict action be taken against individuals or groups responsible for writing anti-national graffiti and slogans on university walls and vandalizing its gates and other infrastructure facilities. Furthermore, the teachers expressed their condemnation and strong disapproval of how the events of the past two weeks have been portrayed on social media through numerous tweets, Instagram reels, and Facebook posts as a contest between winners and losers, in what appears to be an attempt to create divisions and polarize the JMI community. Equally deplorable were the attempts to defame the administration, high-level committee members, Proctorial teams, and hostel Provosts and staff by portraying them as indifferent or even hostile towards students, they observed. JMI teaching and non-teaching staff emphasized that the order issued last night had decisively put such narratives to rest and exposed their purpose and design. Contrary to this negativity, yesterday's developments demonstrated the administration's resolve to engage with students, listen to them, and find a democratic solution to the issue while safeguarding their best interests and ensuring that their academic schedules remain unaffected. JMI staff observed that last night's outcome was not a victory of one side over another but a resounding victory for the ethos and values of JMI, founded on dialogue, dignity, and mutual respect for every member of its community. By refusing to give up on dialogue and continuing to reach out to its students, the JMI administration has upheld the finest traditions nurtured by the University's nationalist founders. ‘This is a victory for JMI, its democratic traditions, and the century-old values of the institution that have been carefully nurtured and preserved to this day,' the teachers and staff observed at the thanksgiving program.— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) October 30, 2026
The announcement follows weeks of disagreements between students and the university authorities regarding the revival of student union elections. The agitation began on October 12, included demonstrations and a hunger strike as students pressed for the restoration of their elected representative body. The protesters ended their 18-day campaign after the administration announced a roadmap to address their demands.
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Meanwhile, more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members gathered on Friday at the lawns of the Ansari Auditorium for a thanksgiving event marking the development.
The programme saw employees express appreciation for the administration's role in addressing a dispute over student union elections that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades, according to a statement issued by the university.
Staff members welcomed the decision to implement the union's constitution and credited sustained discussions between university officials and protesting students for helping overcome the deadlock.
However, despite welcoming the resolution, teaching staff raised concerns about incidents of alleged vandalism and objectionable graffiti reported during the unrest.
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They urged the administration to take firm action against individuals involved in damaging university gates and other property, as well as writing slogans described by staff as "anti-national" on campus walls.
Employees also expressed concern over social media commentary presenting the settlement as a victory for one side and a defeat for another.
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