Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Offline Classes On November 10 As Students End 18-Day Protest

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is set to reopen for offiline classes on November 10, following the withdrawal of an 18-day student protest over the restoration of the university's students' union. The administration has issued measure steps to revive the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), bringing an extended period of campus unrest to an end.

According to an official directive, the university will conduct its second mid-term examinations in offline mode between November 16 and 21.

The latest notification, signed by Registrar Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, replaces previous administrative instructions issued on October 24, 26 and 28. Faculty deans, department heads and institutional directors have been instructed to oversee the resumption of classroom teaching, facilitate examinations and ensure that attendance and academic records are maintained appropriately.

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In a press release, the university's administration said "the teachers and staff of the university expressed their gratitude to the JMI administration for amicably resolving the issue of students' union elections. They appreciated the administration's utmost forthrightness and sagacity in ensuring that the interests of students are safeguarded and that the teaching and examination processes remain unhindered and protected at all costs."

The announcement follows weeks of disagreements between students and the university authorities regarding the revival of student union elections. The agitation began on October 12, included demonstrations and a hunger strike as students pressed for the restoration of their elected representative body. The protesters ended their 18-day campaign after the administration announced a roadmap to address their demands.

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Meanwhile, more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staff members gathered on Friday at the lawns of the Ansari Auditorium for a thanksgiving event marking the development.

The programme saw employees express appreciation for the administration's role in addressing a dispute over student union elections that had remained unresolved for nearly two decades, according to a statement issued by the university.

Staff members welcomed the decision to implement the union's constitution and credited sustained discussions between university officials and protesting students for helping overcome the deadlock.

However, despite welcoming the resolution, teaching staff raised concerns about incidents of alleged vandalism and objectionable graffiti reported during the unrest.

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They urged the administration to take firm action against individuals involved in damaging university gates and other property, as well as writing slogans described by staff as "anti-national" on campus walls.

Employees also expressed concern over social media commentary presenting the settlement as a victory for one side and a defeat for another.

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