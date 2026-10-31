UAE vs Netherlands: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

The United Arab Emirates will take on the Netherlands in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Saturday, October 31.

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Rahul Chopra will lead the UAE, while Bas de Leede will captain the Netherlands.

The two teams have already faced each other once in the ongoing tri-series, with the Netherlands registering a three-wicket victory on October 25.

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Max O'Dowd starred for the Dutch side with a 103-run knock off 79 deliveries as they chased down a target of 245 in 43.5 overs.

The UAE, meanwhile, will enter the contest on the back of a four-wicket victory over Oman on October 29. Awais Ali Shah was the standout performer, claiming five wickets for 33 runs before contributing an unbeaten 21 with the bat.

The match is part of a six-game tri-series involving the UAE, the Netherlands and Oman, with all six matches scheduled to be played in Dubai.

The Tri-series is a part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

UAE vs Netherlands: Date & Time

The UAE vs Netherlands match will begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, October 31.

UAE vs Netherlands: Venue

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs Netherlands: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 6

UAE: 2

Netherlands: 4

Tie: 0

No Result: 0

UAE vs Netherlands: Live Telecast

No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.

UAE vs Netherlands: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the UAE vs Netherlands match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

UAE vs Netherlands: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Khan, Adeeb Usmani (wicketkeeper-batter), Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper-batter), Awais Ali Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper-batter).

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Netherlands: Bas de Leede (captain), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten and Paul van Meekeren.

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