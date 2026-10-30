When Is Halloween 2026? Check Date, History, Significance, Customs About This Spooky Festival

Halloween 2026 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, with people across the world preparing for costume parties, pumpkin decorations, trick or treating and other spooky festivities. Observed annually on the last day of October, the festival's history can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and later Christian traditions associated with remembering saints and the dead.

With the festival most widely celebrated in countries such as the United States, Canada , Ireland, and the United Kingdom, Halloween themed events have also increasingly gained popularity in India, particularly in urban areas.

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Halloween 2026: Date and Significance

Halloween falls on October 31 every year, irrespective of the day of the week. The name 'Halloween' is derived from "All Hallows Eve", referring to the evening before All Saints Day, which is observed on November 1 in the Christian calendar. The following day, November 2, is traditionally observed as All Souls' Day in many Christian traditions.

The festival has historical associations with remembering the dead, supernatural folklore and the transition from autumn to winter. However, contemporary celebrations largely focus on entertainment, costumes, parties and community activities.

Halloween History

Halloween's origins are commonly linked to Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. The festival was observed in regions that include present day Ireland and Scotland.

Historical accounts associate Samhain with the belief that the boundary between the living and the spirit world become less distinct during this seasonal transition. Bonfires and disguises were among the customs linked to the occasion.

Over time, Christian observances influenced the development of Halloween. All Saints Day, observed on November 1, honours saints, while All Souls' Day, observed on November 2 in many Christian traditions, is associated with remembering the departed souls. The evening before All Saints' Day came to be known as All Hallows' Eve, eventually giving rise to the name Halloween.

The festival subsequently evolved with Irish and other immigrants helping popularise Halloween traditions in the United States during the 19th century.

Halloween Customs

1. Trick-or-Treating: One of Halloween's best known traditions involves children dressing up in costumes and visiting homes to ask for sweets by saying "trick or treat?" The practice developed from older European customs that involved going door to door for food or gifts. It became widespread in the United States during the 20th century.

2. Carving Pumpkins: Carved pumpkins, popularly known as Jack-o'-lanterns, are among Halloween's most recognisable symbols. People carve faces into pumpkins and place lights inside them to create glowing decorations. This custom has roots in Irish and Scottish traditions of carving vegetables such as turnips. Pumpkins became popular in North America, where they were readily available and easier to carve.

3. Wearing Spooky Costumes: Ghosts, witches, skeletons, vampires and monsters are some of the traditional Halloween costume choices. Modern celebrations also feature superheroes, fictional characters and humorous disguises. Costumes have historical links to disguises worn during seasonal celebrations, although today's costume choices are largely shaped by entertainment, popular culture and personal creativity.

4. Organising Themed Parties: Halloween parties are popular among children and adults. Celebrations often include costume contests, themed food, games, spooky music, and decorations featuring cobwebs, bats, skeletons and ghosts.

5. Watching Horror Movies and Visiting Haunted Attractions: Horror movie marathons, haunted houses and spooky attractions have become popular ways to celebrate Halloween. These activities draw on the festival's association with ghosts, supernatural stories and frightening imagery.

Halloween Colours: Orange and Black

Orange and black are the traditional colours associated with Halloween. Orange is commonly linked to autumn, pumpkins and the harvest season, while black evokes darkness, night and the festival's spooky themes.

Purple and green are also frequently used in modern decorations, costumes and themed displays.

Pumpkins, bats, witches, black cats, ghosts and skeletons are among the symbols that contribute to Halloween's distinctive visual identity.

Halloween: A Public Holiday?

Halloween is not generally a public holiday in countries such as the United States, where it is widely celebrated. October 31 is primarily an occasion for cultural and community activities rather than a day when government offices and businesses automatically close.

In India, Halloween is also observed mainly through private parties, themed events, decorations and activities organised by schools, restaurants, clubs and shopping centres. The scale of the celebrations varies by city and community.

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