Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in a Group B match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. The six-a-side cricket tournament features 12 teams competing over three days, with the action scheduled to run until November 1.

Both teams are grouped alongside Scotland in Group B and will be looking to make an impact in the fast-paced format. With six overs per innings, the tournament offers little room for error, making aggressive batting and quick scoring crucial.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Date And Time

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Friday, October 30. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m. IST.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: 'Who Is This Guy?': Graeme Swann Recalls New York Couple's Reaction To Sachin Tendulkar

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Venue

The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2026 live in India.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Squads

Bangladesh squad: Abu Hider (captain), Ahrar Amin, Samiun Basir, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Chowdhury Rizwan and Habibur Rahman Sohan.

Sri Lanka squad: Sangeeth Cooray (captain), Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sachitha Jayathilake, Muditha Lakshan, Movin Subasingha and Chamindu Wijesinghe.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Message After Beating Lionel Messi In Historic Ballon d'Or Vote: 'Football Belongs To The Fans'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.