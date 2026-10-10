Other Mommy Box Office Collection Day 1: Jessica Chastain's Horror Film Records Modest Opening In India

Other Mommy opened in Indian theatres on Friday, bringing Jessica Chastain's latest horror thriller to the big screen. The film arrives just in time for Halloween month, when horror movies are a popular choice among audiences.

Here's how Other Mommy performed at the box office in India and worldwide on Day 1.

Indian Box Office

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Day 1, Other Mommy collected Rs 80 lakh net in India across 908 shows. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 80 lakh, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 96 lakh, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Other Mommy recorded 36,477 footfalls in India. The film screened in 2D, 4DX and MX4D formats, with occupancy reaching around 29.5% for 2D and 36% for both premium formats.

Worldwide Box Office

Other Mommy hit North American theatres on October 9, 2026, and is gearing up for its first weekend at the box office. According to Deadline, the horror thriller earned $3.6 million from Thursday preview screenings. The film is expected to collect $27.5 million over its opening weekend in North America. Distributed by Universal Pictures, it was made on a reported budget of $19 million. The film's weekend earnings will help determine how it performs during its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Mortal Kombat II OTT Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch The Action Packed Sequel?

All About The Film

Other Mommy is a supernatural psychological horror film directed by Rob Savage and written by Nathan Elston. Based on Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House, the film was released by Universal Pictures on October 9, 2026.

The story follows eight-year-old Bela, whose family is struggling with marital problems. Her life takes a frightening turn when a mysterious entity resembling her mother emerges from her closet. Calling itself “Other Mommy,” the entity tries to persuade Bela to let it into her heart so it can become human and replace her real mother.

Jessica Chastain plays both Bela's mother, Ursula, and the sinister entity, while Arabella Olivia Clark stars as Bela. The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Karen Allen, Dichen Lachman and Arian Moayed.

Rob Savage directs the film, with Nathan Elston handling the screenplay. Other Mommy is produced by James Wan under Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, in association with Spin a Black Yarn. Wan is known for creating the The Conjuring and Insidious horror franchises.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Animals, Reporting Live, Above & Below And More — Here's What To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.