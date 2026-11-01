Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana Film's Worldwide Collection Hits Rs 55 Crore

Udta Teer witnessed a jump in box office collections on its second Saturday, with earnings rising to Rs 4 crore net in India. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer registered a 40.4% increase over its Day 8 collection of Rs 2.85 crore.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 9 across 4,978 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 37.75 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 45.03 crore.

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Day 9 collection of Rs 4 crore represents a 40.4% rise from Day 8's net collection of Rs 2.85 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 55.03 crore.

Occupancy

Udta Teer Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 23.54% on Day 9. The morning shows had an occupancy of 9.08% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 21.46%, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, evening shows recorded occupancy at 27.85% and night shows recorded occupancy of 35.77%.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Udta Teer Day 10 on November 1, Sunday advance sales stood at Rs 2.45 crore in bookings from 89,276 tickets across 5,524 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 1.28 crore without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Delhi NCR remains the top city at Rs 54.08 lakh in advance booking.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 3. On Day 4 the film collected Rs 3.20 crore, followed by Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5.

On Day 6 the film collected Rs 2.65 crore and on Day 7 the film collected Rs 2.25 crore. On Day 8 the film collected Rs 2.85 crore.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer released in theatres on October 23.

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