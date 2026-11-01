Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth Film Crosses Rs 520 Crore In India Gross

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its strong run at the domestic box office on Saturday, Day 17 of its theatrical release. The film collected Rs 9.35 crore across all languages, registering a 70% jump from its Day 16 collection of Rs 5.50 crore.

With this, the action drama's India gross collection has crossed Rs 520 crore, while its India net earnings have surpassed Rs 444 crore. The film had earlier achieved another major milestone by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide collections within nine days of its release.

Jailer 2 Day 17 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected Rs 9.35 crore net in India on Day 17 across 8,738 shows, according to Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 444.75 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 520.35 crore.

Day 17 all-language collection of Rs 9.35 crore is a 70% rise from Day 16's Rs 5.50 crore. An estimated 692,764 tickets were sold for Jailer 2 on Day 17, 30,011,397 across the run.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 270.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 790.85 crore.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

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Language-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 played in four languages on Day 17. The Tamil version led the Day 17 collections, earning Rs 6.70 crore net across 4,199 shows. The Hindi version followed with Rs 1.45 crore across 3,549 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 90 lakh from 801 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 30 lakh from 189 shows.

Occupancy

Jailer 2 Tamil 2D had an overall occupancy of 30.37% on Day 17. The morning shows had an occupancy of 17.46% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 29.92%, according to Sacnilk. The evening shows had occupancy of 31.54% and night show occupancy numbers were recorded at 42.54%.

Jailer 2 Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 15.28% on Day 17. The morning shows had an occupancy of 11.42% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 11.33%, according to Sacnilk. The evening shows had occupancy of 13.92% and night show occupancy numbers were recorded at 23.08%.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net and on Day 10 it collected Rs 24.15 crore.

On Day 11 the film collected Rs 25.70 crore and on Day 12 it recorded Rs 9.45 crore. Meanwhile, the film collected Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 5.90 crore on Day 15. On Day 16 the film collected Rs 5.50 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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