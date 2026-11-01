Can Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Beat Godzilla, Suriya And Nayanthara? Inside The Diwali Showdown

A day after Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana enters cinemas, Godzilla moves into North American theatres. Back home, Suriya and Nayanthara arrive with Diwali releases of their own. The epic has a head start, but little breathing room.

Nitesh Tiwari's film opens on November 5, carrying the ambitions of a two-part production reportedly costing about $420 million. Its competition comes in waves: Tamil star vehicles over the opening weekend, a Japanese monster spectacle overseas and, later in November, Hollywood's return to The Hunger Games.

Advance bookings have already given Ramayana something to defend. The November 1, 5 a.m. IST booking snapshot puts its India total at ₹29.65 crore for the first two days, including blocked seats. Excluding those seats, sales stand at ₹23.71 crore.

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Opening-day bookings account for ₹22.11 crore, or ₹18.33 crore without blocked seats. November 6 contributes another ₹7.54 crore, falling to ₹5.38 crore when blocked seats are removed. Approximately 5.43 lakh tickets have been sold excluding blocked seats, across 21,033 shows covering those two dates.

The contest now is over how much space the film can command once rival releases arrive.

Godzilla Gets There Almost Immediately

Godzilla Minus Zero begins its wide North American release on November 6, one day after Ramayana. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it follows Godzilla Minus One, whose visual effects won an Oscar. Its rollout includes premium formats, with exclusive IMAX early-access screenings scheduled for November 3.

For Ramayana, that timing matters. Both films offer the kind of scale audiences pay extra to watch on a giant screen. Their overlapping releases create competition for IMAX slots, other premium auditoriums and convenient evening shows. The actual division will depend on each market's bookings and distribution arrangements.

North America is already central to Ramayana's overseas business. An October 31 trade update estimated international advances at approximately $3.5 million across all available dates, including $2.66 million in North America through the first weekend. North American paid premieres contributed $1.065 million within those totals.

There is a different wrinkle in India. Trade reporting suggests Godzilla Minus Zero's Indian release could move to November 20 because of Ramayana's reported two-week IMAX exclusivity.

Suriya And Nayanthara Enter The Diwali Fight

At home, the sharper opening-weekend contest is in Tamil Nadu.

Suriya's Scene releases on November 6. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, it also features Nazriya Fahadh and Naslen. Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C, arrives the same day, bringing back her goddess character in a fantasy comedy.

Hollywood's Challenge Arrives On November 20

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens in North America on November 20, according to Lionsgate. It reaches cinemas 15 days after Ramayana, making it competition for the epic's continuing overseas run rather than its opening day.

The returning franchise also has substantial money behind it. Published production estimates range from roughly $185 million to $200 million.

For Ramayana, the calendar leaves two distinct tests. Suriya and Nayanthara challenge its Diwali reach in India. Godzilla contests its opening overseas, before The Hunger Games arrives to pursue international audiences later in the month.

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