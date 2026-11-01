India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Men in Blue have already secured the five-match series, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead after winning the first three matches. New Zealand bounced back in the fourth T20I with an emphatic 87-run victory at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

India will now look to finish the series on a winning note, while New Zealand will aim to carry the momentum from their fourth-match victory into the final contest.

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India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Venue

The fifth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 35

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 12

Tied: 1

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Match Preview

India have already won the series, but the fourth T20I defeat has given the visitors plenty to think about ahead of the final match.

New Zealand produced a dominant performance in Auckland, posting a massive total before bowling India out for a heavy defeat. Glenn Phillips was the standout performer, scoring a century to help the hosts register an 87-run victory.

India captain Shreyas Iyer will be looking for a better performance from his bowling unit after the fourth-match defeat. The visitors will also be keen to address their batting inconsistencies, particularly with the series already in the bag.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be hoping to end the series on a positive note after their fourth-match victory.

India Vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

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New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

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