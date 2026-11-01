Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 5th ODI Match Live In India

Namibia will take on Ireland in the fifth and final ODI of their five-match series on Sunday, November 1. The series is level at 2-2 after Ireland bounced back with a 130-run win in the fourth ODI on Friday.

Both teams will now look to clinch the series in the decider at Windhoek.

Ireland won the opening match by 55 runs, while Namibia claimed victories in the second and third ODIs by 31 runs and 63 runs, respectively. Ireland's fourth-match win brought the series back on level terms.

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Namibia vs Ireland: Date & Time

The fifth ODI between Namibia and Ireland will be played on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.

Namibia vs Ireland: Venue

The match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Telecast

The Namibia vs Ireland 5th ODI will not be televised on a television channel in India.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Ireland 5th ODI live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Namibia vs Ireland: Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Smit, Zane Green, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Tangi Salomon Nuuyoma, Willem Myburgh, William Lottering and Zacheo van Vuuren.

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Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector and Tim Tector.

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