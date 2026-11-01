Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 3: Venkatesh Film Soars On Opening Weekend

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47) is ending its opening weekend on a high. With Sunday shows still being counted, the Trivikram Srinivas film has already had its biggest day so far, and Andhra Pradesh has taken over as its top market.

The film has collected Rs 11.04-crore gross on Day 3 so far from 3,521 shows across 897 theatres in 414 cities, according to TrackTollywood. That's already a little more than Saturday's full-day figure of Rs 11 crore.

Around 5.54 lakh tickets were sold and occupancy was 46.5 percent, with 181 housefull shows and 1,393 fast-filling ones. AK 47 was the top earner among 21 films tracked so far on Sunday. The film's India gross now stands at Rs 31.83 crore after three days.

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On Saturday, the film made Rs 11 crore from 3,618 shows across 411 cities, at 44 percent occupancy. That was 12.3 percent more than its Day 1 collection of Rs 9.79 crore.

National Chains Collection

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 2.78 crore on Sunday, about a quarter (25.2 percent) of the day's gross. They sold 94,066 tickets across 816 shows in 195 theatres. Occupancy at these chains was higher, at 52.3 percent.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh moved to the top on Sunday with Rs 4.56 crore, or 41.3 percent of the day's gross. It sold 2.47 lakh tickets across 1,466 shows, at 49.7 percent occupancy.

Telangana, the leader on Saturday, came second with Rs 4.31 crore (39 percent). It had the fullest halls of any state, at 50.4 percent occupancy across 1,039 shows. The two Telugu states together made up just over 80 percent of the day's business.Karnataka added Rs 1.54 crore from 514 shows. Tamil Nadu brought in Rs 30.65 lakh, and Maharashtra Rs 14.83 lakh.

Day 4 Advance Booking

For Monday, November 2, the film had sold 1.05 lakh tickets worth Rs 1.59 crore in advance as of 6:07 p.m. IST. These are spread across 3,002 shows in 762 theatres, with occupancy at 10.1 percent.

About The Film

A Telugu family entertainer, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. The story follows Chittibabu, his wife Swarna and the rest of the family at House No. 47, who seem to lead very normal lives until some of their secrets come out.

Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji star in the film. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, and runs for approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

READ | Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 Box Office Collection Day 2: Venkatesh Starrer Jumps On First Saturday

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