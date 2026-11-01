Kia India Posts Record October Sales; Dispatches Rise 13% YoY

Automaker Kia India on Sunday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesale dispatches at 33,462 units in October 2026, registering 13.22% year-on-year growth over 29,556 units sold in the same month last year.

Kia India's cumulative wholesales for the January-October 2026 period reached 2,86,470 units, registering 21.31% growth over the same period last year. With this, the company has already surpassed its full-year CY 2025 sales of 2,80,286 units, the company said.

This performance reflects the continued growth momentum of Kia India's business, driven by steady customer demand across its portfolio, it added.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: October Auto Sales Live Updates: Eicher Motors' October Sales Rise 7%; Exports Jump 47%

The record October performance was supported by positive festive-season sentiment, healthy demand for established models and the introduction of new products. Kia Seltos and Sonet remained key contributors to overall sales, maintaining strong traction in their respective segments, Kia India stated.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "We were able to ride the positive festive demand momentum, supported by the strong performance of our established models and the encouraging response to our newer offerings, driving the overall growth."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.