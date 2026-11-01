IPO Buzz: BLS Polymers, Four Other Companies To Get Listed On BSE. NSE This Week - Check Dates

The Indian primary market is gearing up for five stock market listings this week, with EAAA India Alternatives, SFC Environmental Technologies, BLS Polymers, M.K. Sons Fine Jewels and Bombay Coated & Special Steels scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE between November 2 and November 5, 2026.

The five companies have a combined IPO issue size of approximately Rs 2,580.99 crore. While four companies have completed their subscription and allotment processes, Bombay Coated & Special Steels remains open for investors until November 2.

The upcoming listings will bring companies from sectors such as alternative investments, environmental technology, polymers, jewellery and specialty steel to the stock market.

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Five IPOs Set To List This Week: Check Listing Dates

EAAA India Alternatives will be the first company to make its stock market debut on November 2. Its Rs 1,200 crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 72.07 lakh shares. The issue closed on October 28 at a final price of Rs 1,665 per share. The allotment was completed on October 29.

SFC Environmental Technologies and BLS Polymers will follow on November 3. SFC Environmental Technologies raised Rs 667.53 crore through a combination of a fresh issue worth Rs 150 crore and an OFS of Rs 517.53 crore. Its final issue price was Rs 330 per share, and the allotment was finalised on October 30.

Meanwhile, BLS Polymers' Rs 255 crore IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 1.70 crore shares. The company fixed its final issue price at Rs 150 per share, with allotment completed on October 30.

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels is scheduled to list on November 4. Its Rs 275.40 crore public issue included a fresh issue of Rs 220.32 crore and an OFS worth Rs 55.08 crore. The IPO closed on October 30 at Rs 162 per share, with allotment expected to be finalised on November 2.

Bombay Coated & Special Steels will complete the week's listing schedule on November 5. Its Rs 183.06 crore book-built issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.23 crore shares. The IPO opened on October 29 and will close on November 2. The company has fixed its price band at Rs 78-Rs 82 per share, with a minimum application lot of 182 shares. Allotment is expected on November 3.

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Combined IPO Issue Size Stands At Rs 2,580.99 Crore

The five upcoming listings represent a combined issue size of Rs 2,580.99 crore. EAAA India Alternatives accounts for the largest portion at Rs 1,200 crore, followed by SFC Environmental Technologies at Rs 667.53 crore.

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels accounts for Rs 275.40 crore, while BLS Polymers and Bombay Coated & Special Steels have issue sizes of Rs 255 crore and Rs 183.06 crore, respectively.

With five companies scheduled to enter the secondary market over four trading days, the coming week will bring a diverse set of businesses to India's stock exchanges.

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