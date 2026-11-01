Free Trip To Finland To Find Love? Here’s How Singles Can Apply For The 'Finnish Dinner Date’

Looking for love and a free holiday? Finland might have just the thing. Visit Finland, the country's tourism board, has launched a campaign inviting single people from across the globe on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Nordic nation, Forbes reported. Called the “Finnish Dinner Date”, it will bring 16 singles to the country between February 9 and 19, 2027.

The idea is simple. Come for the food, and maybe leave with a partner.

What The Trip Involves

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Participants will get to try regional Finnish food such as wild fish, berries and foraged mushrooms, served on menus created by some of the country's top chefs.

ALSO READ | Warren Buffett Once Revealed He Hadn't Drunk Water In 48 Years; Bill Ackman Shares His Unusual Diet

The main event is a set of group dinner dates. The visitors will sit down with local Finnish singles in Helsinki and in Tampere, in the Lakeland region.

Don't expect an awkward one-on-one. According to the board, everyone will eat together at a relaxed group dinner featuring one of Finland's official tasting menus.

Flights, stay, activities and meals will all be paid for by the tourism board.

Inspired By A Supermarket Trend

The campaign takes its cue from sinkkukori, or “single basket”, a Finnish dating trend. Several supermarket chains in the country have started offering pink shopping baskets, which single shoppers can carry to quietly signal that they're open to a chat, or even a date.

ALSO READ | Quiet Firing Or Restructuring? Employee Asked To Reapply For Own Job. Reddit Reacts

Putting Finnish Food On The Map

The board acknowledged that Italian, Chinese and other Nordic cuisines have found fans around the world. Finnish food, though, remains one of Europe's most underrated, it said.

Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, said food is how Finns connect with each other, with the land and with the seasons. “Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way,” she said.

She added that people coming to the world's happiest country might find love, whether with each other, with Finnish food or with a new favourite holiday spot.

ALSO READ | Caught On Dashcam: Terrifying Triple-Vehicle Pile-Up Flips Taxi In Gurugram

Who Can Apply

Anyone aged 18 or above who is single can apply, as long as they don't live in Finland. Applications must be made individually.

Entries close on November 10, 2026, at 11:59 AM Finnish time (EET, UTC+2). The 16 selected participants will be announced on December 1 on Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

How To Apply

Applicants need to record a short video in English answering one question: “What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?”

The video then has to be posted on a public social media account, such as TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, with the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate, tagging Visit Finland.

ALSO READ | Nashik Kumbh Mela: 6,500 People From 650 Villages Perform Godavari Aarti Setting Guinness World Record — Watch Video

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.