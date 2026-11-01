Quiet Firing Or Restructuring? Employee Asked To Reapply For Own Job. Reddit Reacts

A company takeover has left an employee questioning his job security after his boss asked him to apply for a newly advertised position with responsibilities almost identical to his existing role.

The situation began after the company was acquired by a larger firm, leading to major changes in its senior leadership. Now, the employee has been asked to apply through the regular hiring process and may even have to attend an interview for the role.

The employee turned to Reddit's r/jobs community to seek advice, expressing concerns that the re-application and interview process could be a way for the new management to eliminate his position without any liability.

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The situation was not limited to the original poster alone. He revealed that some of his associates had also been instructed to apply for other positions with comparable responsibilities. "My associates were told the same thing but to apply to other similar positions," the employee stated in his reddit post.

The post received several reactions and responses from reddit users who had either experienced corporate acquisitions themselves or believed that they understood what the original poster's boss was signalling.

Several Reddit users interpreted the boss's suggestion as a possible indication of impending layoffs while others suggested that the employee's supervisor might just be giving him an opportunity to secure another position before the company formally announces workforce reductions.

Reddit users in the comments also advised the original poster to attend the interview but also simultaneously explore other opportunities outside the organisation.

Another section of users argued that requiring employees to apply and interview for newly created positions was not necessarily unusual during corporate restructuring. They pointed out that acquiring companies sometimes introduce new organisational structures and selection procedures to determine who will occupy positions in the combined workforce.

A recurring recommendation from Reddit users to the original poster was that the employee should not depend entirely on the newly advertised position. Users advised the employee to update his resume and explore opportunities at other organisations, prepare financially in case the acquisition results in layoffs and to avoid assuming that his existing employment would guarantee him a position under the new management.

One commenter also suggested that the employee should consider negotiating his severance package if the company eventually decides to eliminate his position.

The discussion also touched on how middle management positions becomes particularly vulnerable during acquisitions. Some users suggested that the new owners might want to eliminate overlapping managerial responsibilities, reduce costs and reorganise reporting structures. Others disagreed with the suggestion that middle management was becoming unnecessary, arguing that senior executives could also be affected by automation and organisational changes.

The incident has sparked discussions about job security, corporate acquisition, restructuring and the uncertainty employees face when companies change ownership.

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