British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that the United Kingdom is "open" to issuing a formal apology for Britain's central role in the transatlantic slave trade, but believes that financial reparations cannot be demanded from the current citizens of the nation.

The statement comes ahead of next week's Commonwealth Summit, where he is likely to be met with demands for financial reparations. Burnham wrote in the Guardian newspaper that Britain is "offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade", which led to the abduction, human trafficking and sale of 12.5 million Africans for the purpose of slavery.

He emphasised that he is open to calls for a formal apology as listening to them on behalf of the British state would shape up to be an important part of the process.

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However, he refused to entertain demands for financial reparations, citing his belief the British people of today should not be held accountable for historical wrongs which happened in a different day and age.

"I do not think that ​British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in ​a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part," Burnham underscored.

Millions of Africans were sold into slavery between the fifteenth and nineteenth century by European traders as part of the Trans-Atlantic trade. Roughly 3.2 million people were transported across the Atlantic by the British during this period, according to official data from the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database.

Additionally, a spokesperson for King Charles said he "will not shy away ‌from confronting ⁠the most shameful aspects of the past" during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth ​Heads of Government Meeting

A spokesperson for Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth group of 56 nations consisting mainly of former British colonies, added "It would not be appropriate for him to address matters of particular policy relating to the UK government's position."

Charles is still under ​treatment for cancer, though ⁠a senior Buckingham Palace aide said he was "working as hard as ever, across time zones with packed schedules".

Caribbean leaders are expected to raise​ demands for reparations, which they have often framed in terms ​of debt ⁠relief, development finance, education, healthcare and climate resilience.

Burnham also wrote in the Guardian that he wanted to "launch a new drive on debt", including by helping more vulnerable countries "repay over a longer ⁠time period ​and with better rates".

While Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston ​Browne welcomed Burnham's comments and proposals for practical assistance, he clarified that the Caribbean's longstanding position ​on reparatory justice remains "unchanged" in a facebook post.

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