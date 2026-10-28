'Not In the Current Job Market': What Reddit Users Have To Say On 20-Year Home Loan Question

A Reddit post published on Tuesday has sparked a debate online over whether buying a home with a 20-year loan is a sensible decision amid concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), layoffs and uncertainty in the information technology (IT) sector.

The discussion centres on a question many salaried professionals may be asking themselves - is it wise to take on a large financial commitment when future employment and income are uncertain?

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According to the original Reddit post, the author stated that they were considering purchasing a house but were concerned about the potential impact of AI adoption and ongoing layoffs in the IT industry.

The author stated that around 70-80% of the property's price would have to be finance through a home loan, creating a substantial financial obligation at a time when the outlook for employment over the next few years appeared to be uncertain.

The Reddit user also acknowledged the fact that there was no clear timeline for when the job market might become more predictable. They asked other professionals whether they would proceed with buying a house or postpone that decision, and how much money would they keep aside to cover expenses and loan instalments if they lost their jobs.

The responses reflected a mix of caution, anxiety and support for buying a home if the borrower has adequate financial protection.

Several commenters said that they would postpone a property purchase until they had accumulated more savings or had greater confidence in their income. Some argued that a large down payment would reduce the burden of borrowing.

One user recommended having at least 50 percent of the property's value available as a down payment, while stating that they personally regretted taking a loan that financed 80 percent of a property.

Some commenters suggested preparing for the possibility of unemployment rather than assuming that another job would be available immediately. Another commenter recommended keeping enough money to cover at least 10 EMIs and assessing whether investments and savings could cover the outstanding loan in case employment did not resume. Another user recommended a buffer equivalent to 24 EMIs or two years of instalments.

Some users cited personal experiences with layoffs. One commenter stated how a friend with 15 years of Java experience, who reportedly lost his job in December 2025, was still struggling to find another position. According to the commenter, their friend had bought a property in a tier 2 city for approximately Rs 80 lakh in 2024 and borrowed around Rs 60 lakh.

The commenter described the resulting financial pressure as severe and argued that substantial savings, severance benefits or an alternative income could be important safeguards.

Others recommended diversifying income with one user who had recently taken a 20-year home loan stating that layoffs were occurring at their company, leaving them unsure of whether they would be affected. They said that freelance work and a business provided additional sources of income alongside their job.

However, not everyone opposed taking a loan. One user stated that buying a home could make sense if the property's value was lower than the buyer's liquid net worth and enough money remained to support them for several years without employment. Another commenter argued that people should not indefinitely postpone home ownership out of fear, provided they maintain a financial safety net.

While the responses reflected different approaches to home ownership, several participants emphasised the need to assess the risks of long-term borrowing before making a decision.

The Reddit discussion does not establish a broader trend among Indian homebuyers or prove that AI will inevitably lead to widespread job losses. Instead, it offers a snapshot of concerns among online users about balancing the aspirations of owning a home with the need for financial security.

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