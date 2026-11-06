PVR INOX Issues Clarification After Food Counter Temporarily Shut Over Complaint

Multiplex chain PVR INOX has issued a clarification after Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader said a “juice counter” at a theatre had been shut down and an inspection notice issued.

The minister said the action followed a complaint about cups used to serve juice to customers at the PVR INOX outlet in Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross.

In its clarification, PVR INOX said action was taken at a food counter, which was temporarily shut and will restart after the inspection.

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It further added that the cups, which first came into notice after a viral video, were damaged and leaking and had been segregated and kept aside for disposal in accordance with its established procedures.

In a statement to the NDTV Network, the company said: “PVR INOX follows stringent hygiene, food safety and quality protocols across its operations, including the handling and storage of raw materials and packaging materials. The cups seen in the video were damaged and leaking cups that had been segregated and kept aside in accordance with the established laydown process. Such cups are disposed of at the end of every shift in the presence of authorised personnel, with the process duly documented for inventory purposes. We would like to categorically clarify that there was no reuse of cups and that the damaged cups were not used for dispensing. The concerned authorities have also visited the premises and conducted a thorough routine inspection, and the Company is addressing all their queries. Additionally, an internal investigation and audit conducted by the Company found no process deviation. PVR INOX remains committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality across its operations."

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Following the action, Health Minister Khader also urged the industry to prioritise public health along with business, saying, “when it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors.”

He urged food businesses to follow the rules "with their customers' health in mind" and asked the public to report unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices by scanning the Food Safety QR code attached to the post. "Every complaint will be looked into," he said.

The QR system was launched on August 17 as part of a wider state drive. The Karnataka government has intensified inspections in recent months, covering five-star hotels, quick-commerce dark stores, clubs and restaurants.

Khader said on August 7 that the state had begun inspecting five-star hotels to ensure consumers were served safe and hygienic food.

Action has followed public complaints in several cases. A KFC outlet in Mangaluru was sealed after a customer complained about spoiled chicken, according to Khader, with samples sent for laboratory testing. On September 3, officials sealed the kitchen of Chairman's Club in Bengaluru's Sahakaranagar after finding 40 kg of expired chilli and improperly labelled products.

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On September 23, Khader said the drive would be extended to street food vendors, with an emphasis on hygiene and safe food handling.

The Forum Mall multiplex has also drawn civic action in a separate matter. Bengaluru South City Corporation fined staff linked to PVR INOX and the mall a total of Rs 1.25 lakh over waste management violations, PTI reported, citing PTI inputs.

(With PTI inputs.)

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