'A New Height In Aviation History’: IAF IL-76 Makes Highest-Ever Landing At Nyoma

An Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD has landed at Nyoma in Ladakh, at an altitude of 13,629 feet, setting a new record. According to the IAF, no IL-76 has ever landed at a higher airfield, either in India or abroad.

“13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY,” the force posted on X, crediting the crew's “exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism.” The landing, it said, “reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.”

The achievement is significant given the size and weight of the aircraft. Unlike smaller military transport planes designed to operate from shorter or less-developed runways, the IL-76MD is a four-engine heavy-lift aircraft originally developed in the Soviet Union. It can carry 40 to 50 tonnes of cargo, including light tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and field hospitals.

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Operating an aircraft of this size at such an altitude presents considerable challenges. The thinner air reduces engine performance, while the aircraft requires sufficient runway length to take off and land safely. The successful landing at Nyoma demonstrates the airfield's ability to handle heavy military transport aircraft and strengthens India's airlift capabilities in the strategically important Ladakh region.

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Close to the LAC

Nyoma is now India's highest airbase that can handle fighter jets, and one of the highest of its kind anywhere. The Border Roads Organisation built it.

Location is the point. The base is roughly 35 km from the Line of Actual Control, which means the IAF can get aircraft up quickly if trouble starts along the border with China.

India has been bulking up its presence in the region since 2020, when the Chinese People's Liberation Army moved troops into eastern Ladakh.

For years, Nyoma was little more than an airstrip with limited use. Fighters can now operate from it, and the military expects better surveillance, quicker movement of troops and smoother supply runs in an area where both sides watch each other closely.

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