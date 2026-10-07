Air Power And International Camaraderie In Action: Indian Air Force Shares Tarang Shakti Exercise Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released footage showing aircraft from participating countries flying together in a multinational formation during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.

The IAF described the formation as a demonstration of "trust, precision and comradeship" and used the exercise theme "Power in Partnership." The footage shows Indian and foreign aircrew conducting joint flying operations. The Indian aircraft taking part in the exercise reportedly include the Su-30MKI, Rafale, and Tejas along with transport and support platforms.

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Exercise Tarang Shakti is being conducted from September 26 to October 12, with its operational phase centred at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The Ministry of Defence stated that the exercise is designed to promote interoperability, exchange operational expertise and enable participating air forces to train together.

The Ministry of Defence stated that seven friendly foreign countries - Australia, United States, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh - are participating in Tarang Shakti 2026. The participating foreign aircraft include the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A.

The exercise is the second edition of Tarang Shakti. It follows the inaugural Tarang Shakti 2024, which was conducted in two phases and brought together air forces from multiple countries.

Aircraft and Air-Power Element

The IAF is participating with frontline aircraft including Su-30MKI, Rafale and indigenous Tejas, along with transport and support aircraft. One of the biggest highlights of Tarang Shakti 2026 is the participation of the US Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter. This marks the first participation of the F-35 in a major military exercise on Indian soil.

The US deployment reportedly includes six F-35A aircraft and more than 200 US Air Force personnel. The aircraft are associated with the 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

During the exercise, US F-35As have flown tactical missions over Jodhpur alongside Indian Su-30MKIs, Rafales and Tejas fighters, highlighting the exercise's emphasis on multinational operational coordination, the Times of India reported.

Other foreign capabilities taking part include include French Rafales, UAE F-16s, Australian KC-30A aerial refuelling aircraft and A400M transport aircraft according to reporting on the exercise.

Focus on Interoperability

The Ministry of Defence stated that Tarang Shakti is intended to provide participating air forces with opportunities for advanced joint training, exchange of operational expertise and consolidation of professional experience.

The exercise involves not only pilots and aircraft but also mission planners and operational support personnel. The MoD said that the interaction is intended to improve interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety and understanding of different operational procedures.

The exercise also allows participating forces to operate together and gain a better understanding of each other's capabilities and operational philosophies according to the Ministry.

The Ministry stated that the current edition of Tarang Shakti goes beyond flying operations and includes a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour for foreign contingents, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours and yoga sessions.

These activities are intended to encourage professional exchange, provide exposure to India's aerospace and industrial ecosystem and strengthen interaction and camaraderie among participating contingents.

The IAF's latest video therefore offers a visual snapshot of the exercise's central message that multinational cooperation, operational coordination and shared experience and strengthen partnerships between air forces.

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