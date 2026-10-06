Meet Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? India's New IAF Chief To Take Charge From Oct. 31

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed the next Chief of the Air Staff, with the fighter pilot set to take charge of the Indian Air Force on October 31.

Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Dixit will succeed Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who retires on October 31. He will become the 29th Chief of the Indian Air Force and hold the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

Born on December 9, 1966, Air Marshal Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 6, 1986. Over a career spanning nearly four decades, he has held several operational, instructional and senior command positions.

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Who Is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit?

NDTV reported that an experienced fighter pilot, Air Marshal Dixit has logged more than 3,500 hours of flying. He has flown several aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, various MiG variants, Jaguar and Tejas, besides other platforms.

He is also an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor. His career has included commanding a frontline fighter airbase in the western sector and a fighter training base in the southern sector.

Dixit has also served at the Air Force Test Pilots School and held key appointments at Air Headquarters, including Principal Director of Air Staff Requirements, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command.

His operational experience includes participation in Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak and Operation Sindoor.

Awards And Military Career

According to NDTV, Air Marshal Dixit's service has been recognised with several military honours. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, followed by the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023. He was conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College. He has also attended the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Bangladesh.

Challenges Ahead For New IAF Chief

Air Marshal Dixit will take charge at a crucial juncture for the IAF. The force faces a persistent shortage of fighter aircraft even as several programmes to expand and modernise its combat fleet remain underway.

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NDTV reported that Strengthening air defence, unmanned warfare and counter-drone capabilities, while expanding network-centric operations, will be among the key priorities for the service.

His experience in both IAF-specific and tri-service assignments could also prove significant as India's armed forces push ahead with greater jointness and theatre-based military structures.

The Defence Ministry, announcing his appointment, said Dixit's contribution across various appointments had helped strengthen the operational capability of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Dixit is expected to remain in the post until December 31, 2028.

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