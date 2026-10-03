Tarang Shakti 2026: IAF Shows 'Power In Partnership’ With Global Air Forces In Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hosting the second edition of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Rajasthan, bringing together air forces from several partner countries for joint tactical training, combat planning and operational coordination.

The Indian Air Force shared the exercise drills on X, showing aircraft from air forces around the globe making formations in partnership, saying, “Trust in the Skies”.

Photo Credit: X/IAF

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#ExTarangShakti26 brought together aircraft and aircrew from all participating nations in a shared formation, a powerful display of trust, precision and comradeship.

“Power in Partnership.”

The exercise is being conducted from September 26 to October 12, with Air Force Station Jodhpur and adjoining bases serving as key locations. Eight foreign air forces, from the United States, France, Germany, Australia, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are participating, while 32 other countries are attending as observers.

Photo Credit: X/Indian Air Force

A major feature of this year's exercise is the participation of the US Air Force's F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter. The deployment marks the first time the American fifth-generation aircraft has taken part in an exercise alongside the IAF from an Indian base.

The IAF has deployed several of its frontline combat aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, MiG-29 and indigenous LCA Tejas. Foreign participants are also operating advanced platforms, including French Rafale fighters, A400M transport aircraft and MRTT aerial refuelling aircraft, UAE F-16s and German Eurofighter Typhoons.

Photo Credit: X/Indian Air Force

Tarang Shakti is focused on improving interoperability among participating air forces and developing capabilities in areas such as joint tactical manoeuvres, air defence, counter-air operations, air-to-air refuelling and integrated mission planning.

The presence of fifth-generation stealth aircraft has also provided an opportunity to examine how modern air forces operate against and alongside low-observable platforms. Military aviation experts have highlighted the growing importance of radar cross-sections, integrated air-defence networks, electronic warfare and multi-domain operations in contemporary air combat.

Informing about its participation in the Tarang Shakti exercises, the US stated, “U.S. Pacific Air Forces is participating with six F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, and one KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. During TS26, US forces will integrate with the Indian Air Force and other participating nations to conduct combined training and develop a shared understanding of multinational air operations.”

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Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, said the exercise is intended to help participating forces learn from one another, operate together and prepare for emerging air-warfare challenges while showcasing India's aerospace capabilities.

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