India vs Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast: Likely Lineups; How To Watch FIFA Friendly On TV, Online?

The Indian men's football team will take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a blockbuster international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday.

India began their historic international window with a 1-1 draw against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 25. Forward Ryan Williams gave India the lead in the 41st minute with a composed finish, but Panama fought back in the second half. Omar Valencia equalised in the 68th minute with a brilliant long-range strike from outside the box that flew into the top corner.

The Brazil fixture is part of India's three-match international window, with the Blue Tigers having already played their match against Panama and also scheduled to face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Brazil will be the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since the FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992. Khalid Jamil's side will be looking to play positive football and put up a strong fight against a star-studded Brazil squad featuring Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos and Endrick, among others.

India vs Brazil: Venue

The India vs Brazil match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ALSO READ: India vs Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast: Here's Where To Watch Blockbuster International Friendly

Match Start Time

The India vs Brazil match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Likely Lineups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Vikram Partap Singh, Apuia, Ricky John Shabong, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh.

Brazil: Otavio Silva (GK), Endrick Moreira, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Bontempo, Rayan Rocha, Danilo Santos, Bruno Guimaraes, Mauro Junior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Vanderson Campos.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels, as well as Sony Aath in Bangla.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: India vs Brazil Friendly: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Among Selecao Stars Named For Historic Clash At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.