Received Your First Diwali Bonus? Five Ways Young Professionals Can Put It to Work

The first Diwali bonus is often one of the more memorable milestones in a young professional's career. Although the additional income can make festive celebrations more enjoyable, it can also serve a larger purpose by helping individuals take their first steps towards financial independence.

Instead of spending the entire bonus on discretionary purchases, such as electronics, travel or lifestyle upgrades, allocating a portion to investments may prove beneficial over time. It is also an opportunity to cultivate a disciplined approach to money management early in one's professional journey.

Here are five ways young earners can make their first Diwali bonus count.

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1. Build an emergency fund

Before putting money into long-term investments, young earners should first set aside funds for emergencies. Unexpected medical bills, a sudden job change or urgent household expenses can put a strain on their monthly budgets.

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One way to prepare for such situations is to maintain an emergency reserve in a high-interest savings account or a liquid mutual fund. The target should ideally be enough to meet essential expenses for three to six months. This reserve can help meet immediate financial needs without disturbing long-term investment plans.

2. Start a mutual fund SIP

A Diwali bonus can be a useful starting point for young professionals looking to enter the mutual fund market. Those with several years ahead of them before reaching their financial goals may consider equity-oriented schemes, provided they are comfortable with the risks associated with market-linked investments.

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is one way to make investing a regular habit. By committing a fixed sum every month, investors can gradually build their holdings without needing to invest a large amount at once. Over longer periods, compounding can help these contributions grow into a substantial corpus.

3. Explore government-backed savings schemes

Investors who prefer stability over market-linked returns could look at government-backed schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF). The suitability of this option depends on how long they can keep their money invested and their tax-planning requirements.

4. Invest in gold strategically

With gold purchases forming part of Diwali traditions across India, the festive season can also prompt young earners to consider investing in the precious metal. Rather than purchasing coins or jewellery, they can explore financial instruments such as gold ETFs and gold mutual funds.

These products track gold prices and eliminate additional costs such as making charges associated with jewellery. Including gold in a portfolio can help diversify investments, although excessive allocation to a single asset class may limit overall diversification.

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5. Put money towards financial goals

Young professionals can use their festive bonus to give their future plans a financial head start. Whether the objective is to pursue a postgraduate course, purchase a vehicle or put together funds for a house, setting aside money now can ease the financial burden later.

The investment avenue should be aligned with the time available to achieve the goal. Fixed deposits and short-duration debt funds may suit requirements that are only a few months or years away. For more distant milestones, investors could consider a diversified portfolio based on their risk appetite.

A festive bonus offers young earners an opportunity to enjoy the present while preparing for future financial commitments. Rather than putting the entire amount into investments or spending it all during the festive season, they could distribute the money across personal expenses, financial goals and long-term investments.

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