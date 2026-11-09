Voltas Q2 Review: Goldman, Jefferies, UBS Split On Outlook As Margin Recovery Remains Key Concern

Voltas Ltd, the Tata Group Air conditioning and engineering services firm, reported a 53.4% jump in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 52.6 crore from Rs 34.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue in the September quarter grew 15.3% to Rs 2,707 crore from Rs 2,347 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Its Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) business posted 29% revenue growth during the quarter. The room air conditioner (RAC) business recorded 32% volume growth in Q2FY27.

At the operational front, EBITDA jumped 82.2% to Rs 128.3 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 4.7% from 3%, YoY.

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However, analysts believe margin pressures and rising input costs remain concerns. Brokerages remain divided on the stock, with differing views on its recovery prospects and valuations.

Here's what brokerages said on Voltas Q2 results:

Goldman Sachs on Voltas

Maintain Sell; Target Price at Rs 1,025

Room AC market share gains strengthen leadership, but UCP margin recovery remains slower than expected

Price increases lag cost inflation, while seasonal pricing contracts delay margin improvement

Voltbek targets EBITDA breakeven in FY28; weak underlying profitability remains a concern

Jefferies on Voltas

Maintain Buy; cut target price to Rs 1,445 from Rs 1,495

Recent 5–7% price hikes expected to support margin recovery from Q3FY27

Targets 4–6% long-term UCP EBIT margin, supported by market-share gains

Expects 14% sales and 24% EBITDA CAGR through FY29; cuts FY27 EPS by 7%

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Goldman Sachs on Voltas

Maintain Sell; Target price at Rs 1,025

Room AC market share gains to 17.4% support growth, but margin recovery remains slower than expected

Price hikes lag input inflation, with institutional channel contracts limiting near-term pass-through

Weak underlying profitability and continued margin pressures remain key concerns

UBS on Voltas

Maintain Buy; cut target price to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,500

Management expects margin recovery from Q3FY27 following additional price hikes

Voltbek targets EBITDA breakeven in FY28; market-share gains remain encouraging

Cuts FY27–29 EPS by 15%/14%/5% amid commodity inflation and weak underlying margins

CLSA on Voltas

Maintain Hold; cut target price to Rs 1,080 from Rs 1,160

Additional 5–7% price hikes in Q3FY27 expected to offset commodity inflation

VoltBek targets EBITDA breakeven in FY28, while market-share gains remain the priority

Cuts FY27–29 PAT estimates by 17–23% amid weak margins and JV losses

Nomura on Voltas

Maintained Neutral rating

Target price cut to Rs 1,199 from Rs 1,357

Q2 revenue largely in line with estimates

Believes current valuation is fair

Prefers LG Electronics India over Voltas

Rising competition could further delay margin recovery

Kotak Equities on Voltas

Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Target price revised to Rs 1,100

Market-share gains remain the priority, with room AC share reaching 17.4%

Additional 5–7% price hikes expected to fully offset raw-material inflation

Lean channel inventory and strong demand support growth, although margins remain under pressure

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