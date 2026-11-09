Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Nayanthara's Film Has Its Best Day Yet On Monday

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 is picking up speed at the box office. The Sundar C film has had its best day so far on Monday, with shows still being counted. The film's box office collection has now crossed its first milestone.

As of 8:05 PM IST, Mookuthi Amman 2 had earned Rs 5.63 crore gross on Day 4 from 1,810 shows across 669 theatres in 253 cities, according to TrackTollywood. That's already more than Sunday's full-day collection.

Around 3.64 lakh tickets were sold at an average price of Rs 155, and occupancy stood at 65.1 percent. The day saw 462 fast-filling shows, and the film ranked third among the 18 films tracked so far on Monday.

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Its India gross now stands at Rs 15.57 crore. The film crossed Rs 10 crore on Day 4, and its next milestone is Rs 25 crore.

Day 3 Collection

The film's growth has been steep. On Sunday, Mookuthi Amman 2 made Rs 5.12 crore from 1,877 shows across 257 cities, at 57.1 percent occupancy. That was an 88.9 percent jump from Saturday's Rs 2.71 crore.

National Chains Collection

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 76.71 lakh on Monday, or 13.6 percent of the day's gross. They sold 39,992 tickets across 252 shows in 107 theatres. Occupancy at these chains was higher, at 77.4 percent, and tickets averaged Rs 192.

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City-Wise Collection

Chennai led Monday's earnings by a wide margin, with Rs 1.30 crore from 303 shows at 83.4 percent occupancy. Coimbatore followed with Rs 39.83 lakh, and its shows were the fullest among the top cities, at 86.9 percent.

Salem added Rs 22.87 lakh, while Madurai brought in Rs 22.32 lakh at 81.4 percent occupancy. Bengaluru earned Rs 22.25 lakh, with tickets there averaging Rs 270, the highest among the top five.

According to the tracker, Tamil Nadu is the film's biggest state so far at Rs 8.30 crore, and Chennai its top city at Rs 2.90 crore.

Day 5 Advance Booking

For Tuesday, November 10, the film had sold 52,170 tickets worth Rs 76.56 lakh in advance as of 6:07 PM IST, across 1,547 shows in 602 theatres. Occupancy stood at 11.4 percent.

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About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story follows a queen who gives up her life to save her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman then steps in to protect the young prince, and comes up against a mysterious woman who threatens to unleash a new evil force.

Sundar C has written the screenplay, with dialogues by Venkat Raghavan. The cast also includes Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Abhinaya, Sneha and Khushbu Sundar. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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