Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rajinikanth’s Film Holds Steady On Fourth Monday

Jailer 2 is holding its ground in its fourth week. The Rajinikanth-starrer has stayed close to its Sunday numbers on Monday, with shows still being counted, and several cities in Tamil Nadu are reporting packed halls.

As of 7:05 PM IST, Jailer 2 had earned Rs 1.17 crore gross on Day 26 from 635 shows across 364 theatres in 160 cities, according to TrackTollywood. That's already almost level with Sunday's full-day figure of Rs 1.20 crore.

Around 63,774 tickets were sold at an average price of Rs 183, and occupancy stood at 44.8 percent. The film recorded 173 housefull and 139 fast-filling shows, and ranked fifth among the 18 films tracked so far on Monday.

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Its India gross has now reached Rs 504.44 crore. The film crossed Rs 500 crore on Day 22, and Day 1, with Rs 62.64 crore, remains its best day.

On Sunday, Jailer 2 made Rs 1.20 crore from 686 shows across 166 cities, at 43.1 percent occupancy. That was a 17.7 percent rise over Saturday's Rs 1.02 crore.

National Chains Collection

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 35.94 lakh on Monday, or 30.7 percent of the day's gross. They sold 14,299 tickets across 122 shows in 87 theatres. Occupancy at these chains was much higher, at 71.5 percent, and tickets averaged Rs 251.

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City-Wise Collection

Bengaluru led Monday's earnings with Rs 26.39 lakh from 75 shows, at 48.9 percent occupancy. Tickets there were the most expensive, averaging Rs 319.

Chennai came next with Rs 19.22 lakh, but sold more tickets than Bengaluru, at 11,788, and its shows were 90.1 percent full.

Other cities in Tamil Nadu stood out for occupancy. Trichy's 11 shows were 99.7 percent full, bringing in Rs 6.29 lakh. Coimbatore recorded 98.7 percent across 20 shows, earning Rs 5.90 lakh, while Thanjavur added Rs 3.89 lakh at 71.5 percent.

Across its run, Tamil Nadu remains the film's biggest state with Rs 190.87 crore, while Bengaluru is the top city at Rs 72.82 crore, according to the tracker.

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For Tuesday, November 10, Jailer 2 had sold 19,094 tickets worth Rs 34.56 lakh in advance, across 657 shows in 359 theatres. Occupancy stood at 13.1 percent.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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