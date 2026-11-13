Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs ZIM 2nd Test

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the second and final Test of their series from Friday, November 13, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The first Test between the two sides ended in a high-scoring draw, leaving the two-match series level at 0-0. Both teams will now look to make the most of the final match and finish the series with a win.

Afghanistan will be led by Rahmat Shah, while Brian Bennett will captain Zimbabwe. The visitors will look to build on their batting performance in the series opener, while Afghanistan will aim to find a way to take 20 wickets.

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Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Date And Time

The second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m Indian Standard Time.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Venue

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in six Test matches so far. Both teams have won two matches each, while two encounters have ended in draws.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test will not be available on live television in India.

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Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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