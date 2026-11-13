'I Am A Piece Of Sh..': Jensen Huang's Last Hours As Nvidia CEO Marked By 'Whatever' And 'I Don't Care' Remarks

Jensen Huang's final hours as Nvidia chief executive officer (CEO) were marked by resignation and despair, with the once-formidable boss telling those around him "whatever" and "I don't care" as he gave up the fight for his job, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Huang resigned late on Wednesday night, the report said, after weeks of denying allegations of infidelity and trying to hold on to the top job. His take-charge demeanour had evaporated, and those in the room saw a man who looked broken and drained of his usual energy. Nvidia announced his resignation on Thursday.

According to Bloomberg, people who have spoken with Huang in recent days describe a penitent turn. The 63-year-old has castigated himself in harsh, profane terms and claims to be indifferent to his own fate. His main concern, they said, is his wife, and not wrecking the lives of the women now publicly linked to him.

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The collapse has been swift. Two weeks ago, the billionaire was the global face of artificial intelligence, having charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his international tours. He was known for his attention to detail, from chip architecture to the pay packages of junior staff.

Denials And A Reluctant Board

When news broke in late October of his close ties with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy, Huang reportedly looked set to survive. The board, dominated by longtime investors, business partners and friends of Huang, was reluctant to act or even comment publicly.

Bloomberg reported that Huang denied to friends and colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife, and had done so when questioned internally since late 2025. In one of his last interviews as CEO, he told the news agency that his dealings with Alice Huang were typical of those with Chinese customers and executives.

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The Three Affairs

Huang then admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement, without naming her. The New York Times subsequently reported a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, and Reuters said a second employee was also involved. Nvidia has said Huang will not work with the company in any capacity.

Company Moves On

Chief financial officer Colette Kress is interim CEO while the board searches for a successor. "Jensen's contributions to NVIDIA are profound," board chair Harvey Jones said in the company's announcement.

Nvidia shares closed 4.3% lower on Thursday after falling as much as 16%. The company reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 17.

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