Police in Udaipur have arrested a man accused of harassing a Thai-French YouTuber while she was broadcasting live from the city, after footage of the encounter went viral.

The accused, a 23-year-old named Aftab, who also goes by Gabru, allegedly pestered the woman for a kiss as she filmed in a crowded public spot.

What Happened On The Livestream

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The YouTuber was streaming one evening, sharing her impressions of Udaipur and chatting with viewers. A man dressed in a black shirt and a cap then came up to her. “One kiss, please. One lip kiss,” he said, asking again and again.

The woman looked uneasy and said no at once, telling him she had no interest in him. That did not stop him. He carried on with the same request, no matter how many times she refused. Since she was live, everything that happened was captured on camera, and the clip soon spread across social media platforms.

Police Track Down Accused

Once the video gained traction, Udaipur Police stepped in. To find the man, officers scanned CCTV cameras in and around the area and reached out to people who had witnessed the incident. A case was then lodged against him at Surajpole police station.

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He has been booked under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, a provision relating to obscene acts or songs in public.

Udaipur Police shared an update on X on November 16. Describing it as a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, the police said they had moved swiftly, arrested the accused and were proceeding with further action as per the rules.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists,” the post added.

Accused Says He Regrets It

Aftab appears in a video in which he says he is sorry for what he did. In the same clip, he asks people to respect women.

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