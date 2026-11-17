India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the SAFF Championship 2026 on Tuesday, November 17.

The two teams will meet at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, with the title at stake. India are the defending champions and will be aiming to retain their crown, while Pakistan have reached the final for the first time in the tournament's history.

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India booked their place in the final after defeating Bhutan 2-1 in the semi-final on November 14. Vishnu PV and captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham scored for India, while Kinzang Tashi Tobden netted Bhutan's only goal.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their place in the final after registering a 1-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh in the second semi-final. Abdul Samad Arshad scored the decisive goal late in the match to help Pakistan reach their maiden SAFF Championship final.

India vs Pakistan: Date

The SAFF Championship 2026 final between India and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

India vs Pakistan: Time

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship final will kick off at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs Pakistan: Venue

The SAFF Championship 2026 final between India and Pakistan will be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final will not be telecast live on any television channel in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final will be available on the VETO app in India.

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