Toyota India has set to release the facelifted Innova Hycross, confirming with the first teaser that the updated MPV will make its debut in the Indian market on November 25, 2026. The upcoming update is expected to bring refreshed exterior styling, upgraded cabin technology and, most importantly, a flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain.

The comprehensive upgradation of Innova Hycross is due after four years in the market, originally launched in India in 2022. Test vehicles have also been spotted undergoing trials, indicating that the facelift is nearing its production-ready stage.

Exterior: Updated Lighting and Refreshed Styling

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The teaser offers a glimpse of redesigned headlamps featuring LED daytime-running-light signatures, reportedly inspired by the Toyota Taisor. The revised bumpers, updated fog-lamp housings and new alloy-wheel designs are also in the list, as per Car Dekho.

At the rear, changes could include refreshed LED tail-lamps, revised tailgate detailing and an updated bumper. However, the overall silhouette and familiar proportions of the MPV are likely to remain unchanged.

Interior: Bigger Screens and Upgraded Technology

Inside, the updated Innova Hycross is expected to retain its existing cabin layout while introducing new colour schemes and upholstery options.

The major cutting edge technology upgrade could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, similar to the recently updated Indonesia-spec model.

Existing equipment such as ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, a JBL sound system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and Level-2 ADAS will continue to be integrated features.

Powertrain: Flex-fuel strong hybrid in focus

The biggest development could be the introduction of a flex-fuel version of Toyota's 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine, potentially making it India's first flex-fuel strong-hybrid passenger vehicle.

Toyota had showcased an Innova Hycross flex-fuel prototype in August 2023, developed to operate on petrol blended with up to 85 per cent ethanol (E85). However, compatibility with E85 or E100 fuel in the production model remains unconfirmed.

The regular petrol version is expected to retain its 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine producing approximately 173 hp and 204 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

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Expected Price and Availability

A modest premium over the existing model is with indicative prices ranging between Rs 19.80 lakh and Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has yet to announce official pricing or variant details.

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