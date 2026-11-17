North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spent the last two days touring a tourism project near the country's border with China, as speculation grows that he could soon travel abroad, according to a report.

Over Sunday and Monday, Kim inspected the rebuilding of Samjiyon airport, a railway line for tourists and a ski resort, according to state media KCNA. He gave the resort's hotels, lodges and housing full marks, saying they were flawless, the agency said.

Photographs released by KCNA showed Kim visiting hotels and other buildings near a snow-covered slope, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae. In one image, Ju Ae, dressed in white, was seen skiing. South Korea's intelligence agency believes she is being prepared to succeed her father, Reuters reported.

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Kim also directed that the extended airport runway meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards. He went up Mount Paektu as well, where he checked a rebuilt cable car station and construction near Heaven Lake, and asked that every structure be built to the highest standard, KCNA reported.

Trump, Putin Hint At Meetings

The visit comes after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he might meet Kim in China this week. Russian news agency Interfax also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader attends this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Senior Official Meets Putin

Separately, Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and a secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, met Putin in Moscow, according to Interfax and TASS.

Speaking at a forum in the Russian capital on Monday, Jo said Washington's “inveterate hostile policy” towards Pyongyang was pushing the security situation around North Korea towards danger, KCNA reported.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said the North Korean delegation had been in Russia since November 14, shortly ahead of a US-China-Russia summit due this week in China. It said it would keep a close watch on developments.

Missile Supplies To Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia was getting “dozens” of new ballistic missiles from North Korea every month. He cited an intelligence report.

READ | Trump Signalled Meeting Putin, Kim Jong Un During Asia Visit

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