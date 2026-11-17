Rediff.com Inda Ltd. submitted its updated draft papers with regards to its initial public offering (IPO) with the Seucrities And Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in order to raise up to Rs 600 crore, according to reports on Tuesday.

Formerly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchanged, the company went into relative obscurity after its was bought out by AvenuesAI Ltd. (formerly known as Infibeam Avenues).

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The proposed IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

The company intends to utilise Rs 224.8 crore from the issue proceeds towards capital expenditure for the development and expansion of its Rediff One, Rediff Pay and Rediff TV platforms. A further Rs 183.34 crore has been earmarked for marketing and branding initiatives, while the remaining funds will be used for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The latest filing comes after the company secured approval from SEBI in August to launch its initial public offering.

Rediff.com India Ltd, a subsidiary of AvenuesAI Ltd, operates digital products across media, payments and enterprise software. AvenuesAI Ltd also runs digital payments platform CCAvenue and enterprise software platform BuildaBazaar.

Founded in 1996, Rediff.com India Ltd launched as an internet portal and digital media company with Rediff News. It introduced free email service Rediffmail in 1998 and expanded into personal finance with MoneyWiz in 2007.

The company subsequently expanded into mobile applications, enterprise productivity tools and e-commerce services. It consolidated its enterprise offerings under the Rediff One brand and rebranded BuildaBazaar as Rediff Commerce.

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In July 2025, the company launched Rediff TV, a digital video and content platform. In December 2025, it secured approval from NPCI to operate as a third-party application provider under the UPI framework through Rediff Pay.

Keynote Financial Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar.

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