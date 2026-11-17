Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) is oversubscribed nearly seven times more shares than what it is offering, according to reports on Tuesday. Indian investors will not be able to subscribe to the IPO, but can make a purchase of the shares after the AI company lists on the exchanges.

Interested buyers in India can use a platform that offers US stocks, such as INDmoney, Vested or a bank's global investing route, or open an Interactive Brokers account in order to mop up the company's shares.

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Anthropic is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO is slated to give the company a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion. Price band for the AI lab's IPO has been fixed at $70-$78 per share.

A separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities have also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

The company made the announcement of the revenue amount along with the total figure of committed expenditures of nearly $900.9 billion, indicating high costs of infrastructure and computing requirements for its AI business.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Run-Rate Revenue Jumps $10B To $81B; Discloses $900.9B In Total Spend Commitments

According to the company's disclosures, Anthropic's run-rate revenue increased from approximately $71 billion as of Sept. 30 to $81 billion a month later. Its enterprise business also continued to expand, with the number of customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue rising to 11,900.

The company has around 250 customers generating at least $10 million in trailing 12-month revenue,

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