Cyclone Akvan: Which States And Districts Will Be Affected? Check IMD Alerts

A cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to some south Bengal districts from November 19 to 21, the IMD said on Monday. The weather system, which lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal as a deep depression, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and subsequently into a severe cyclonic storm as it moves in a north-northwestward direction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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The IMD has forecast that the deep depression is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19. According to the forecast, wind speeds could reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts upto 145 kmph by November 20. The system is expected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Which States And Districts Are Likely To Be Affected?

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20. Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19, particularly in its northern coastal districts. Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal are among the areas being monitored for heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

The storm is likely to bring heavy rain to South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts.

In Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between November 19 and 21. The state has issued district-level warnings, with Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati under an orange alert for November 19. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are under an orange warning for November 20. Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on November 21.

The weather system could also bring rainfall to parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

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Precautions Issued

The IMD has warned fishermen to not venture into the affected areas of the Bay of Bengal and asked those already at sea to return to coast. Authorities in the coastal states have been asked to remain prepared for heavy rainfall, strong winds, water logging and possible localised flooding.

Where Will Cyclone Akvan Make Landfall?

The IMD's current forecast indicates that the system could approach the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast around November 19. However, its exact landfall location and timing have not yet been officially confirmed. The department is continuing to monitor its movement and intensity.

Residents in vulnerable coastal districts have been advised to follow official IMD updates and instructions from local authorities.

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