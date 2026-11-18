A six-day-old girl from New Delhi has become India's youngest demat account holder, according to stockbroking platform Pocketful, which opened the account.

Arya Goel's account was opened within a week of her birth, edging past the earlier record of a 12-day-old.

The announcement came on Tuesday. Pocketful says Arya's parents obtained her Aadhaar, a minor PAN card and a bank account in her name within six days of her birth.

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Those are the documents needed to open a demat account for a child. Her parents will manage the account until she turns 18. It can then be transferred to her once she completes the required KYC formalities.

Previous Record

Arya's account is being billed as India's youngest, displacing a 12-day-old's account listed in the India Book of Records. The earlier record belonged to a 12-day-old from Kerala.

How Minor Demat Accounts Work

India allows demat accounts for minors, with limits. A minor's account must be opened and operated through a parent or guardian. The child must be the sole holder, as joint accounts with minors are not permitted under SEBI regulations.

A PAN card is mandatory for the minor. The account can only be used for delivery-based investments such as stocks, mutual funds and bonds. When the holder turns 18, the account must be converted into a regular demat account, with fresh KYC and updated documents.

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Why Parents Are Doing This

Sarvam Goel, founder of Pocketful, said the milestone mattered because of the effort Arya's family put into it. "We believe conversations around financial awareness and planning should start early," he said.

The company says starting early gives families a longer investment horizon for goals such as education and financial security. Such claims come from a broker with a commercial interest, and investments in equities carry market risk.

The trend appears to be growing. Arya's account is among nearly 244 million demat accounts in India.

Pocketful, founded in 2021 and headquartered in New Delhi, says it is SEBI-registered and serves more than 1 lakh investors. It is a member of the NSE, BSE and MCX and is backed by Pace Finance Group.

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