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Gangster Chota Rajan Sentenced To Seven Years In Fake Passport Case After 22-Year CBI Probe

CBI began its probe on March 19, 2002, after registering an FIR on the allegations that the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents.

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Gangster Chota Rajan Sentenced To Seven Years In Fake Passport Case After 22-Year CBI Probe
CBI achieved the conviction of Chota Rajan after a 22-year protracted legal battle.
Photo Source: PTI

A special CBI court in Chennai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chota Rajan to seven years' imprisonment for obtaining a passport on the basis of forged documents, officials said.

The agency achieved the conviction of Rajan, who assumed the identity of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents such as a transfer certificate from school, ration card, etc., after a 22-year protracted legal battle.

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“The convict, Chota Rajan, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, where he is already undergoing rigorous imprisonment for life,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency began its probe on March 19, 2002, after registering an FIR on the allegations that the accused applied for and obtained a passport by submitting forged documents, thereby cheating the Regional Passport Office, Chennai.

“The investigation revealed that the accused, Chota Rajan, applied for an Indian passport in the name of Vijaya Kadam by submitting false documents... It was also found that the real name of Vijaya Kadam was Rajendra alias Nana alias Chota Rajan, s/o Sadashiv, a resident of Mumbai,” the spokesperson said.

The CBI had filed its chargesheet within two years on January 22, 2004, against Rajan.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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