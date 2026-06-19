'Measures Realtime Cost Of Being Alive': Deepinder Goyal's Startup Temple Discovers New Biomarker 'Entropy'

Deepinder Goyal said Temple has discovered a biomarker called Entropy, which the company claims can measure the body's real-time metabolic cost from the temple region. Goyal said his health-tech startup Temple has made a breakthrough by discovering a biomarker that can measure what he described as the “real-time cost of you being alive”. The biomarker, called Entropy, can be read only from the temple region, Goyal said in a post on X.

According to Goyal, Entropy is displayed as a live number on Temple's home screen and updates every second. The metric is measured on an index of 1 to 250, where 1 represents the deepest state of rest recorded by the company and 250 represents peak physical output seen among elite athletes.

Goyal said the lowest Entropy readings have so far been observed only briefly among fit and experienced meditators during deep practice, while the highest readings were recorded in elite athletes at the peak of performance. He said the metric moves in response to several factors, including sleep, stress, sprinting, coffee, meals, cold plunges, meditation and strength training.

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Temple claims Entropy tracks changes in metabolism live and offers a more precise view of the body's energy expenditure than heart rate. Goyal said the company benchmarked Entropy and heart rate against a standard metabolic cart, or calorimeter, across more than 100 cardio sessions. Entropy tracked the calorimeter's curve with a correlation of r=0.93 and p<0.001, compared with r=0.55 for heart rate, he said.

Goyal then went on to describe two related measures: Entropy Maxima and Entropy Minima and spelled out reasons why Entropy should matter to everyone.

Goyal says, "Entropy Maxima is the highest your body can reach when you push it hard. A high peak is the signature of a capable body, one that can rise to meet effort and recover from it. As we age, that ceiling naturally falls, so this is the number to push upwards."

"Your Entropy Minima is the lowest your body settles to at rest. Across the animal world, a lower cost of being alive at rest tends to go with a longer life. Your Entropy Minima is the number to bring down, every single day," he added.

"Living with Entropy is magical, believes Goyal. It teaches you so much about yourself, that no other metric ever has. We are looking forward to you trying out Temple. But not before it's perfect."

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