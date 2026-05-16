PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Invited For ICC Meeting In Ahmedabad During IPL 2026 Final Weekend

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi could travel to Ahmedabad later this month for the ICC's scheduled Board meetings, which coincides with the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Reports indicate Naqvi has also been invited to attend the IPL final, although a final decision on the visit is expected to rest with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meetings were initially planned in Doha earlier this year before being shifted to India because of the geopolitical situation in West Asia. The ICC's Chief Executives' Committee is scheduled to meet virtually on May 21, before in-person Board meetings on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming ICC meetings are expected to cover a wide range of governance matters. Discussions around the World Test Championship structure are likely to continue, including discussions around the structure of bilateral Test series within the WTC cycle. Board members are also expected to debate proposals involving the possible inclusion of Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan in future WTC cycles.

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Broader conversations around international scheduling, governance reforms and revenue distribution are also on the agenda.

The meetings take place against the backdrop of growing friction between the BCCI and PCB over the past year. One of the biggest flashpoints emerged during the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai, where reports claimed the Indian team was unwilling to receive their winners' medals and trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who was overseeing the presentation ceremony in his role as Asian Cricket Council president.

Reports claimed Naqvi later left the venue with the trophy and medals, leaving the Indian squad to celebrate their win with imaginary trophies.

Tensions had again escalated during the T20 World Cup after Pakistan had objected to Bangladesh's removal from the tournament by threatening to boycott its group-stage match against India before eventually reversing its position following pressure from the ICC and other stakeholders.

Naqvi's recent comments about the PSL eventually rivaling the IPL commercially will also add to the spotlight around the Ahmedabad meetings, with the added possibility of the PCB chief now attending the IPL 2026 final.

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