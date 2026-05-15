ISL Title Scenarios: Kolkata Derby To Define Race — What East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Others Need

The truncated 2025-26 Indian Super League season is heading towards a dramatic finish, with seven teams still mathematically in contention for the title heading into the final round of fixtures.

Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan remain the leading contenders ahead of a potentially decisive Kolkata derby on Sunday. However, Punjab FC, Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are also all still alive in the race, with the season set to end on May 21.

This season, the league is operating under a shortened single-leg format after a delayed start caused by uncertainty following the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement. With no playoffs, the table-topper at the end of the season will be crowned champions.

Here is a breakdown of what each contender needs to lift the ISL title.

East Bengal

League Position: 1st

Points: 22 from 11 matches

Goal Difference: +18

Remaining Matches: Mohun Bagan, Inter Kashi (Away)

East Bengal currently hold the strongest position in the title race because of their superior goal difference.

If they avoid defeat against Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby and then beat Inter Kashi in their final game, they would almost certainly secure the title unless Mohun Bagan overturn the heavy goal-difference gap in their remaining fixtures.

A derby draw would still leave East Bengal in control heading into the final round.

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Mohun Bagan

League Position: 2nd

Points: 22 from 11 matches

Goal Difference: +13

Remaining Matches: East Bengal, SC Delhi (Home)

Mohun Bagan's equation remains relatively straightforward, win both remaining matches.

Victories over East Bengal and SC Delhi would secure a third successive league title. However, any dropped points in the derby would leave them dependent on other results.

If they fail to beat East Bengal, Mohun Bagan would require Inter Kashi to take points off East Bengal in the final gameweek to stay in contention.

Jamshedpur FC

League Position: 3rd

Points: 21 from 12 matches

Goal Difference: +5

Remaining Match: Odisha FC (Home)

Jamshedpur FC no longer control their own destiny after earlier dropped points in the title run-in.

They first need to beat Odisha FC. Beyond that, they require the Kolkata derby to end in a draw, while both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lose their final league matches.

Jamshedpur would also need Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC to fail to win all their remaining games.

Only that combination of results would keep them in title-winning territory.

Bengaluru FC

League Position: 4th

Points: 20 from 12 matches

Goal Difference: +5

Remaining Match: Chennaiyin FC (Away)

Bengaluru FC remain outsiders and require several favourable outcomes.

They must first beat Chennaiyin FC convincingly. Then, they would need the Kolkata derby to end in a draw, alongside defeats for both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in their final matches.

In addition, Odisha FC must deny Jamshedpur victory, while Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC cannot collect more than three points from their remaining fixtures.

Even then, Bengaluru would likely require a substantial goal-difference swing to move top.

FC Goa

League Position: 5th

Points: 20 from 12 matches

Goal Difference: +5

Remaining Match: Kerala Blasters (Away)

FC Goa's situation mirrors Bengaluru FC's.

Goa need to win their final match and hope multiple other results go their way, including dropped points for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC.

If the title race eventually comes down to goal difference, Goa would still need to overturn a sizeable deficit compared to the current leaders.

Punjab FC

League Position: 6th

Points: 19 from 11 matches

Goal Difference: +7

Remaining Matches: Odisha FC (Away), Mumbai City FC (Home)

Punjab FC can still finish on a maximum of 25 points if they win both remaining matches.

However, their hopes are heavily dependent on Mohun Bagan slipping up. A Mohun Bagan win in the derby would eliminate Punjab because of the head-to-head disadvantage.

Punjab, therefore, need Mohun Bagan to lose either one of their remaining fixtures. If East Bengal also finish on 25 points, Punjab would likely require a major improvement in goal difference.

Mumbai City FC

League Position: 7th

Points: 19 from 11 matches

Goal Difference: +2

Remaining Matches: Mohammedan SC (Away), Punjab FC (Away)

Mumbai City FC also require maximum points from their final two matches to remain alive.

They additionally need East Bengal to avoid winning either of their remaining fixtures, while Mohun Bagan cannot collect more than three points from their last two games.

Mumbai City hold a favourable head-to-head position against Mohun Bagan, but not against East Bengal, making the latter's results particularly significant.

There also remains a highly unlikely scenario where Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal all finish level on points, forcing the title race into goal-difference calculations.

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