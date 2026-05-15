Shaurya Gatha Inaugurated In Tangdhar: Indian Army Unveils War Museum, Memorial Near LoC

The Indian Army has officially thrown open the doors to the newly established "Shaurya Gatha" complex in the remote, frontline region of Tangdhar along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara. Historically kept off-limits to visitors due to security constraints, the highly sensitive border zone is now being positioned as a key offbeat destination blending history, patriotism, and culture.

Inaugurating the complex on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged citizens from across the country to visit the scenic border outpost. The Shaurya Gatha initiative represents a joint venture launched in 2024 by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI).

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Defense Spokesperson Lt. Colonel Sunil Bartwal termed the initiative a major boost to border tourism and cultural preservation in the Karnah region, which is also commonly referred to as Tangdhar. “The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to significantly enhance tourism infrastructure in the border region while also ensuring smoother movement and better facilities for passengers traveling in and out of Tangdhar,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officially inaugurated several key installations as part of the rollout, including a state-of-the-art Transit Management Centre, a dedicated Pahari Cultural Centre, a solemn War Memorial, and a comprehensive War Museum.

“Adjacent to it, the War Museum chronicles the military history of the region and features detailed accounts and displays related to the conflicts of 1947–48, 1965, 1971 and the recent Operation Sindoor. Adding to the visitor experience is the newly established Sadhna Café, which offers tourists and travelers a serene space to relax and enjoy the breathtaking landscape of Tangdhar,” he said.

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Sinha emphasized the broader benefits of the development for the local population, "This initiative will create new opportunities for border area and battlefield tourism, homestays, local crafts and youth entrepreneurship."

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